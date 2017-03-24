Bath Twp. carjacking suspect arrested in Flint

BATH TWP., Mich (WLNS) – It took several law enforcement agencies across three counties to catch a man they say stole a car last night in Bath Township.

It happened just after 9:00 p.m. last night at the Meijer on East Saginaw Highway.

Bath Township Police say the suspect approached a person, showed a handgun and demanded the person give them car keys, purse and cellphone.

The 24-year-old man drove off in the car and was later located in the city of Flint.

That man is currently sitting in the Clinton County jail and faces several felony charges.