Wind-damaged Lansing church rebuilding brick-by-brick

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The landmark downtown Lansing church that was damaged in the March 8 wind storm is being repaired one brick at a time.

In a letter sent to church members Reverend Karen Lewis said workers are on a lift 100 feet in the air taking out damaged bricks.

Workers have installed an interior wall while to protect the church from weather while the work is done on the exterior wall.

Laser measurements have been taken of the distinctive “Te Deum” stained glass window that was also damaged in the storm.

It will be removed and replicated by a Grand Rapids-based stained glass company.

The wood frame that currently holds the window was damaged and will be replaced by an aluminum frame that will add strength to the window.

There are other repairs being made to the church and the pastor asked church members to be patient as decisions are being made daily on the changing situation.

The wind storm two weeks ago caused the exterior bricks to crack, causing structural damage that threatened to cause the wall to collapse.

That wall was stabilized by a temporary wall while the damage was assessed and a repair strategy was developed.

The church, located on the 200 block of West Ottawa, has been a landmark in Lansing for a century.