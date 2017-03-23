Skubick: Battle over Border Tax forms

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Michigan retailers have formed a coalition to fight what’s known as the Border Adjustment Tax coming out of the Congress.

The businesses warn consumers will get stuck with higher costs throughout the state economy.

“The Border Adjustment Tax is a job killer, a small business killer and will attack our consumer wallets,” says Amy Drumm of the Michigan Retailers Association.

The Michigan business community is not waiting around for Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan to pop this BAT or Border Adjustment Tax. The Speaker has floated a trial balloon that he argues will create more jobs.

But the Michigan Retailers Association contends this will impact every sector of the state’s economy including at the grocery store, the gas station, prescription drugs and clothing.

“Michigan families will spend an extra $1700 per year on food, clothing, drugs, and gasoline,” adds Drumm. “And that’s a one trillion dollars more over the next ten years.”

The auto dealers are part of the coalition and they contend this tax would add about $2500 to the cost of each car on the lot.

Anti-tax lobbyist Peter Lund contends if you slap a 20 percent tax on every auto part that comes across the border, there will be sticker shock.

“Some parts go back and forth over the border five or six times,” says Lund. “And when you add 20 percent on top of 20 percent you drive up the cost of the car and this will be paid for by families.”

It’s unclear when Speaker Ryan will pop this plan.