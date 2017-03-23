President Trump: “I can’t be doing so badly, because I’m president, and you’re not.”

(AP) – President Donald Trump is defending his explosive claims that his predecessor wiretapped his New York skyscraper.

In an interview with Time Magazine, Mr. Trump says “wiretapping was in quotes. What I’m talking about is surveillance.”

Trump noted that the chairman of the House intelligence committee said Wednesday that communications of Trump and his transition team may have been scooped up by American intelligence officials monitoring other targets.

There is no evidence that Trump Tower was wiretapped.

In the interview, Trump defended other statements that have been debunked, including his claims that millions of people voted illegally in the November election. He said he is just citing news sources.

President Donald Trump is blasting “totally biased and fake news reports of the so-called Russia story.”

Mr. Trump took to Twitter Thursday to express his frustration. He singled out reports on NBC and ABC, saying “such dishonesty!”

The FBI director said earlier this week that there is an investigation underway into whether Mr. Trump’s campaign associates coordinated with Russian officials in an effort to sway the 2016 presidential election. The president has refused to acknowledge the probe, dismissed it as fake news and blamed it on Democrats.

Rep. Adam Schiff, the ranking Democrat on the House intelligence committee, said Wednesday that he had seen “more than circumstantial evidence” that Trump associates colluded with Russia.

He concluded the interview with: “I guess, I can’t be doing so badly, because I’m president, and you’re not.”