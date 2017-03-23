Mysterious safe found on dirt road in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s a case that’s baffling police in a mid-Michigan community.

What was a large safe, which appears to have been sawed open, doing on a dirt road in the middle of the night?

The Jackson Police Department is still trying to figure out how the safe got there, and hopes the public can help.

Around 2 a.m. Thursday, a Jackson police officer was patrolling the south side of the city when he made a bizarre discovery on a desolate dirt road.

“He across a large gun safe that was lying on the side of the road on South Street, near Goodrich,” said Interim Chief Elmer Hitt.

The Winchester brand gun safe, which can hold more than 20 weapons, is now being held at the police department as officers figure out where it came from.

“It was clear that the bottom of the safe was cut with some kind of saw, allowing access to the inside,” Hitt said.

Based on where and when it was found, police believe it was most likely stolen.

Where it was taken from is another mystery.

Officers have contacted surrounding police departments but haven’t heard of any recent reports of missing safes.

Hitt says people should check to make sure their safe is safe.

“It’s not uncommon to maybe keep a safe in a basement or a garage. Or if you know of a neighbor that’s on vacation, take a look at their house to make sure there is not a break-in that has not yet been discovered,” Hitt said.

If your safe is missing or you have any information about this incident, contact the Jackson Police Department at 517-788-4100.