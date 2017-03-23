Meijer Gardens plans new attractions, $115M in fundraising

The Japanese Gardens at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park includes two ponds and four waterfall across 8 acres of Meijer Gardens' campus. (Emily Rose Bennett | MLive.com)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) – Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park in western Michigan is planning a new welcome center, rooftop sculpture garden and picnic pavilion as part of a $115 million fundraising campaign.

The Grand Rapids attraction announced Thursday that $102 million already has been raised as part of the capital campaign titled “Welcoming the World: Honoring a Legacy of Love.”

Other planned additions or improvements include a new learning center and sculpture garden entry plaza along with an expanded amphitheater and more parking. Construction is scheduled to begin in the fall and is expected to last about four years.

Those involved in the project say the plans will allow Meijer Gardens to expand its annual horticulture exhibitions, provide more galleries for sculpture exhibitions and host more events.

ONLINE: Meijer Gardens

