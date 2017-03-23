“Mavis” Pet Of The Day March 23

Meet “Mavis”, our Pet of the Day today. Mavis is a sweet 2-year-old American Staffordshire mix. She has spent most of her life on the end of a chain so she can be a bit protective of her food. Mavis would benefit from an adult-only family where she can learn to trust that she will always have enough food and love. She should do fine with submissive dogs and dog-savvy cats. Mavis would be a great companion for someone with dog experience, patience and lots of love to give. To learn more about Mavis contact the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370.
