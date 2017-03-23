Lansing Speedway gas station robbed at gunpoint

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Lansing Police are working leads trying to track down two men who they say robbed a local gas station at gunpoint last night.

It happened around 11:30 at the Speedway on the 1900 block of East Michigan Avenue.

Employees told police two men in masks came into the store.

One of the them had a gun and demanded money and other items.

Once they got what they came for the men left.

Police dogs tracked their scent for about a block where officials believe the pair got into a vehicle.

One of the suspects was wearing a camo-patterned jacket and another was wearing a tan or brown jacket.