Jackson woman hits Lottery jackpot twice

JACKSON, MI – We’ve all heard the stories about the odds of winning a big lottery jackpot.

What are the odds of hitting the jackpot twice in three months?

Our media partners at MLive report that a Jackson woman has done just that.

The woman, who chose to remain anonymous, won $60,000 playing VIP Black online Tuesday.

In January, she won $2 million playing the Lottery’s $2,000,000 Bonus instant game.

In a news release she said she has to the luckiest woman in Jackson County.

So what are her plans for her financial windfall?

She claims she will save her winnings and continue to enjoy retirement with her husband.

