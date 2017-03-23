Human trafficking bill making way through Capitol

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A bill making it’s way through the State Capitol related to human trafficking the proposal offers protections for victims who are arrested for prostitution related crimes.

Michigan has some of the worst numbers in the country when it comes to trafficking.

Michigan counted nearly 250 cases of human trafficking in 2016.

The bill we’re talking about this morning deals with the criminalization of human trafficking and arresting victims who performed crimes against their will.

The state House just approved the proposal that would make victims eligible for parole and deferral instead of jail time even if the person has a prior conviction.

Right now prior convictions disqualify victim’s from the possibility of deferral.

Lawmakers in support of the measure say it gives human trafficking victims a chance to become productive members of society.

The bill is being sponsored by a representative from Adrian and unanimously passed through the House on Wednesday.

The state Senate will take a look at it next for approval.