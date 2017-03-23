Flint mayor’s protection order against recall leader denied

FLINT, Mich. (AP) – A judge has rejected a request by Flint’s mayor for a personal protection order against a resident leading a recall effort against her.

In filing for the order in Genesee Circuit Court against Arthur Woodson, Mayor Karen Weaver said she feared for her life.

In rejecting the petition Wednesday, Judge Joseph J. Farah said there was insufficient and unclear allegations made in the request.

Woodson has filed recall language against Weaver with the Genesee County Clerk’s office. Woodson says the filing last month was made in reaction to Weaver’s support of efforts to hire a trash hauler under investigation for corruption.