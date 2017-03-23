Controversial mobile home park to get cleaned out on Monday

It has been more than three years since county health officials evacuated a mobile home park because they feared for the health of the residents.

But on Monday, March 27th, there will be a major milestone in the Life O’Riley saga.

Demolition crews will move in and tear down the remaining trailers and structures on the site and do some environmental clean up work, as well.

It’s the end of an era for the park. That’s after some 200 residents were given about a week to leave the property back in February of 2014.

The eviction, on public health grounds, caused a crisis as the city tried to find housing for the mostly low-income residents on short notice in the middle of a Michigan winter.

In the end, the move cost close to $1 million.

The controversy surrounding the park also prompted a new law making it easier for municipalities to deal with problem parks.

Clean up work at the site is expected to last a couple of weeks.

Crews will also share that space with the Lansing Police Department’s tactical team, which is using the property for a training program.