AP Class B hoops player of year: New Haven’s Romeo Weems

The 2017 Associated Press Class B basketball All-State team as selected by a panel of 10 Michigan sportswriters.

Player of the Year

Romeo Weems, New Haven, So.

___

First-Team All-State

Romeo Weems, New Haven, So.

Darian Owens-White, River Rouge, Sr.

Mark Watts, Detroit Old Redford Academy, So.

Lamar Norman, Wyoming Godwin Heights, Jr.

Avery Hudson, Wayland, Sr.

Carlos Johnson, Benton Harbor, Fr.

Tyreese Gardner, Comstock, Sr.

Mario Whitley, Frankenmuth, Jr.

Bryce Drews, Hillsdale, Jr.

Carl Bow Jr., Hazel Park, Jr.

___

Coach of the Year

Tom Lewis, Williamston.

___

Second-Team All-State

(Nominees receiving two or more votes from the 10-member panel)

Armani Felder, Detroit Osborn, Sr.

Jacob Polakovich, Grand Rapids Catholic Central, Jr.

Nick Dekkenga, Coopersville, Sr.

Troy Summers, Grayling, Sr.

Darious Young, Flint Northwestern, Sr.

Jalen Miller, Lake Fenton, Sr.

Sy Barnett, Williamston, Sr.

Zhervontae Smith, Lansing Sexton, Sr.

Eric Williams, New Haven, Jr.

___

Coaches:

Mark White, River Rouge; Thad Shank, Ludington.

___

Honorable Mention

(Nominees receiving one or no votes from the 10-member panel)

Demetri Martin, Big Rapids; DreQuan Bell, River Rouge; Kenneth Holloway, Detroit Osborn; Kylan Shipp, Detroit Northwestern; Devontaye Webb, Detroit Henry Ford; Hunter Greer, Allendale; Marcus Bingham, Grand Rapids Catholic Central; Christian Rodriguez, Wyoming Godwin Heights; Markeese Hastings, Wyoming Godwin Heights; Zack Neiuwkoop, Wayland; Thomas Grigg, Kelloggsville; Austin Steenwyk, Hudsonville Unity Christian; Zach Goodline, Coloma; Lucas Schumm, Whitehall; Spencer White, Grayling; Calvin Hackert, Ludington; Sam LaDuke, Ludington; Logan Guenther, Cheboygan; Jeremiah Davis, Battle Creek Harper Creek; Skyler Lipinski, Onsted; Ronald Jamierson, Battle Creek Pennfield; Luke Morrell, Plainwell; Luke Toliver, Paw Paw; Trey Brennan, Paw Paw; Bill Woodhams, Otsego; Tirrell Hausmanis, Three Rivers; Carson Charvat, Three Rivers; Deondre Lovell, Vicksburg; Kevin David-Rice, Goodrich; Carson Vincent, Ovid-Elsie; Garrett Bishop, Chesaning; Jaron VanFleteren, Corunna; Chuck Plaehn, Lansing Catholic; Delbert Redfield, Olivet; Konner Vedrode, Alma; Drew Shafer, Eaton Rapids; Grant Bonner, Frankenmuth; Charles Garrett, Bridgeport; Drew Bakos, Freeland; Ethan Bernard, Hillsdale; Levi Lehman, Ithaca; Isaiah Hoag, Ithaca; Wendell Green, Detroit Country Day; Tim Hauxwell, Cranbrook-Kingswood; Dave Hearns, Hazel Park; Tavis Smith, Detroit University Prep; Derrick Bryant, Detroit University Prep.

___

Voting panel:

Brian Calloway, Lansing State Journal; David Goricki, The Detroit News; Eric Woodyard, MLive-Flint; Tony Garcia, MLive-Jackson; Nate Schneider, Morning Sun (Mount Pleasant); Steve Kaminski, MLive-Grand Rapids; Corky Emrick, Sturgis Journal; James Cook, Traverse City Record-Eagle; Mark Opfermann, MLive-Muskegon; Jason Schmitt, The Oakland Press (Pontiac).