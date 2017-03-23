Allegiance Health reacts to proposed GOP health care changes

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — While the future of the health care vote hangs in limbo, Jackson’s Henry Ford Allegiance Health is looking at how the changes to the Affordable Care Act could impact them.

A vote is expected soon from the U.S. Congress on the proposed republican replacement for the ACA, being called the American Health Care Act.

Just like everyone else, officials from Allegiance Health are watching to see what happens.

But one official tells 6 News they’re worried that people could lose health coverage.

“I think we could be deciding the future of health care for people in Jackson and all over the country,” said Chad Noble, President of the Henry Ford Allegiance Health Foundation.

These big decisions come with lots of concerns.

The Congressional Budget Office recently found the republican plan could cause 24 million people to lose health coverage.

“We are concerned that this legislation could mean fewer people being covered under some kind of health insurance plan, such as Medicaid,” Noble said.

Noble says when people don’t have health insurance they often go to the Emergency Room for basic medical care.

He says that kind of care is expensive.

And without insurance kicking in money, it often short-changes health providers.

“We will continue to provide that care, but the financing of that does cause us concern,” Noble said.

However, Noble says Henry Ford Allegiance Health is not totally opposed to the legislation.

In fact, he says they’re taking a close look at it right now to see exactly how it would impact them.

Noble says the health system just wants to make sure as many people as possible have access to the health care.

“We’re in this for the long term, and we’ll just have to bob and weave. We will make whatever changes are necessary to be able to make sure that our community has the care they need,” Noble said.

Hospitals all over the country are in a similar situation.

The American Hospital Association has spoken out against the changes to health care, saying they cannot support the bill in its current form.