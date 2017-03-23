AG SCHUETTE: Human trafficking charges against Lansing woman

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette is bringing charges against a Lansing woman for, what he says, is her involvement in human trafficking.

Amber Speed, 40, of Lansing was charged today with a variety of felony counts related to human trafficking.

“Human trafficking is a crime that can be stopped by increasing awareness of the signs,” said Schuette. “One of the goals of the Michigan Human Trafficking Commission is to increase awareness, and thankfully, Michigan State Troopers recognized the signs of trafficking after completing a comprehensive training about how to identify the crime.

The case first began being investigated after a Michigan State Police trooper, who had completed a human trafficking training course, came across evidence that led to Speed’s arrest.

She faces three felony counts of Minor Sex Trafficking, three felony counts of Pandering, one felony count of accepting earnings from a prostitute and one felony count of debt bondage.

If convicted Speed could be sentenced to 20 years in prison for each count.

Schuette said Speed allegedly ran an escort operation, posting advertisements for herself and at least three other girls and young women.

The attorney general says Speed was allegedly trafficking the minor girls from 2009 through 2014.