A winner in GOP plans to repeal Obamacare: tanning salons

By KELLI KENNEDY Published:
FILE - This Dec. 9, 2011 file photo shows an open tanning bed in Sacramento, Calif. On Dec. 18, 2015, Federal health officials are proposing a ban on the use of tanning beds for anyone under the age of 18, part of an ongoing effort to reduce skin cancers caused by the devices. The Food and Drug Administration proposal would also require tanning bed users to sign consent forms acknowledging the risks of the radiation-emitting devices.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

(AP) – As Republicans try to shore up support for their health care overhaul, one group can’t wait for the replacement: owners of tanning salons.

The Affordable Care Act imposed a 10 percent tax on tanning to help fund provisions of the law that expanded coverage for some 20 million Americans.

Nearly 10,000 salons closed in the U.S. since President Barack Obama’s law went into effect, representing about 55 percent of all salons operating at the time. Salon owners now expect relief.

The tax, similar to those imposed on tobacco and alcohol, also was meant to discourage a practice known to increase the risk of cancer.

The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network says those who use tanning beds before age 35 increase their lifetime risk of melanoma, the deadliest type of skin cancer, by nearly 60 percent.

