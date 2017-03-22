“Thomas” Pet Of The Day March 22

Meet “Thomas”, our Pet of The Day today. Thomas is a 3-year-old “All-American” breed. He looks like he has quite a bit of Lab in his family tree. Thomas is the sweetest boy. He is a real gentleman when he takes his treats and knows his commands. Thomas enjoys his walks and would love to be a calm addition to your home. He has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and has a microchip. To learn more about Thomas contact the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060.
