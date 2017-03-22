Police: Two children missing after Flint-area carjacking

BURTON, Mich (WLNS) – Two young children are missing after the car they were in was stolen from a gas station near Flint.

The carjacking happened just before 7 a.m. today at an Admiral gas station in Burton, just south of Flint.

Police say the mother left her 2-year-old daughter and 9-month-old son in the backseat of her 2002 dark blue Monte Carlo when she when inside the station.

She told police that while she was inside, a heavy-set black man wearing a red hoodie jumped in the vehicle and sped away.

According to reports, Ariana was last seen wearing purple pants, with her shoulder-length brown hair in a ponytail. Lincoln is wearing pajamas with a firetruck print.

There has not been an Amber Alert issued as of this time.