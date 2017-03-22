Pig ear pet treats recalled for salmonella risk

(WLNS) – If you’ve recently purchased pig ear treats for your pets you might want to doublecheck the product information.

The EuroCan Manufacturing company is recalling its individually shrink-wrapped, 6-pack, 12-pack and 25-pack bags of Barnsdale Farms®, HoundsTooth® and Mac’s Choice® Pig Ears because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

The lot number of the recalled treats is 84.

There is a risk to humans who handle contaminated pet products, especially if they do not wash their hands or any surfaces exposed to these treats.

Pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever and vomiting.

Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain.

Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.

Healthy people infected with Salmonella should monitor themselves for some or all of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever.

If you show these signs after having contact with this product you should contact your healthcare provider.

The pig ears were distributed throughout the United States and Canada.

No illnesses of any kind have been reported to date.

People who have purchased any of the recalled Barnsdale Farms® pig ears should return the product to the place of purchase for a refund.

If you have questions contact the company Monday – Friday from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Eastern Standard Time at (888) 290-7606.