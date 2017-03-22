Nurses to rally to revive Safe Patient Care Act

By Published: Updated:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – If you’re near the State Capitol at noon today you might get caught up in some traffic.

A rally is planned to show support for a reintroduction of the Safe Patient Care Act.

That legislation had support from both sides of the aisle in the last session of the Legislature but was not called up for a final vote.

The Safe Patient Care Act would focus on hospital staffing and use of overtime for nurses.

Rally organizers say there is currently no law limiting the number of patients nurses can be assigned to care for in hospitals.

Today’s rally is scheduled for noon on the steps on the east side of the State Capitol.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s