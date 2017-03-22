Nurses to rally to revive Safe Patient Care Act

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – If you’re near the State Capitol at noon today you might get caught up in some traffic.

A rally is planned to show support for a reintroduction of the Safe Patient Care Act.

That legislation had support from both sides of the aisle in the last session of the Legislature but was not called up for a final vote.

The Safe Patient Care Act would focus on hospital staffing and use of overtime for nurses.

Rally organizers say there is currently no law limiting the number of patients nurses can be assigned to care for in hospitals.

Today’s rally is scheduled for noon on the steps on the east side of the State Capitol.