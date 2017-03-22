Nassar told officials he argued with former USA Gymnastics President over medical care issues

EAST LANSING, MI (WLNS) – A Michigan State University investigation has ended and school officials say former MSU doctor Larry Nassar did sexually assault a teenager back in the year 2000.

The report was released by the lawyers for Rachel Denhollander who say Nassar abused her when she was getting treatment for back pain.

Based on interviews from several people including Denhollander and Nassar, the report found that Nassar did not have consent to touch her sexually.

In an interview done days before MSU fired him, Nassar said he couldn’t recall visits with the then, teen gymnast and denied doing anything improper.

6 News spoke to Denhollander about the report. Here’s a portion of what she had to say:

“I am relieved to see, that MSU was diligent this time in their investigation,” Denhollander said. “I’m grateful for Title IX investigator that was dedicated to the truth but I’m also very grieved that it took 20 years.”

To date, nearly 80 plaintiffs have been added to an ongoing federal civil suit against Nassar and MSU.

On top of the civil lawsuits, Nassar faces more than 20 charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct at the state level.

He also faces federal child pornography charges and law enforcement officials say more than 90 people have filed complaints against Nassar since September. Throughout all of this, Nassar has maintained his innocence in both state and federal court and says the treatments he performed on his patients were accepted medical techniques.

Nassar remains behind bars while awaiting his criminal trials.

According to the report, Larry Nassar told the investigator that he’s gotten into arguments with the then-president of USA Gymnastics over medical care issues who also tried to force Nassar out for three years.

Nassar left USA Gymnastics in 2015, and that president of USA Gymnastics resigned last week.

6 News reached out to Michigan State University for comment on the findings of this recent report.

Will update the story with new information as we get it.