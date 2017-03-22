MSU: Nassar did assault teen during pain treatment

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A Michigan State University investigation has ended and school officials say former MSU doctor Larry Nassar did sexually assault a teenager back in the year 2000.

The report was released by the lawyers for Rachel Denhollander who says Nassar abused her when she was getting treatment for back pain.

Based on interviews from several people, including Denhollander and Nassar, the report found Nassar did not have consent to touch her sexually.

In an interview done days before MSU fired him Nassar said he couldn’t recall visits with the, then teen, gymnast and denied doing anything improper.

Nassar is facing more than 30 sexual assault charges, Federal pornography charges and is part of several civil lawsuits.

Nassar maintains his innocence, and says he was performing “acceptable medical treatments.”

He is jailed without bond.

This story will be updated as warranted online and on 6 News.

