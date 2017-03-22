Hillsdale College to students: “Stay Indoors until further word”

By Published: Updated:

HILLSDALE. Mich (WLNS) – Student and faculty at Hillsdale College have been told to lockdown and stay indoors after reports surfaced of a former student who made threats is heading to the campus.

hillsdale e1490205006278 Hillsdale College to students: Stay Indoors until further word

The first alert message went out just after noon today.

The Michigan State Police tells 6 News that they believe the man is armed and they are searching for the suspect’s vehicle.

They believe the man left Coldwater this morning after making threats to students and staff at Hillsdale College.

A number of law enforcement departments are now involved in the search for the suspect.

This is a developing story and will be updated online and on 6 News

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s