Hillsdale College to students: “Stay Indoors until further word”

HILLSDALE. Mich (WLNS) – Student and faculty at Hillsdale College have been told to lockdown and stay indoors after reports surfaced of a former student who made threats is heading to the campus.

The first alert message went out just after noon today.

The Michigan State Police tells 6 News that they believe the man is armed and they are searching for the suspect’s vehicle.

They believe the man left Coldwater this morning after making threats to students and staff at Hillsdale College.

A number of law enforcement departments are now involved in the search for the suspect.

This is a developing story and will be updated online and on 6 News