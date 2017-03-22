Ex-pharmacy exec acquitted of murder in meningitis outbreak

Barry Cadden
FILE - In this March 16, 2017, file photo, Barry Cadden arrives at the federal courthouse in Boston. A verdict has been reached Wednesday, March 22, 2017, in the case. Cadden, president of New England Compounding Center, faces multiple counts in a fungal meningitis outbreak from tainted steroids manufactured by the pharmacy, which killed dozens and sickened hundreds of people in 2012. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

BOSTON (AP) – The co-founder of a Massachusetts pharmacy has been acquitted of causing the deaths of 25 people but convicted of other racketeering charges in a nationwide meningitis outbreak in 2012.

Barry Cadden was charged with 25 counts of second-degree murder, conspiracy and other charges under the federal racketeering law. Overall, the outbreak killed 64 people, including 19 in Michigan, and sickened 700 others in 20 states.

The jury on Wednesday found that he wasn’t responsible for the deaths. But they found him guilty of racketeering, conspiracy and mail fraud charges.

The fungal meningitis outbreak was traced to contaminated steroid injections manufactured by the New England Compounding Center in Framingham.

Prosecutors said Cadden ran the center in an “extraordinarily dangerous” way by skirting industry regulations on sterility and cleanliness in an effort to push production and make more money.

