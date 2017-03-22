East Lansing City Council approves BWL franchise fee

EAST LANSING, MI (WLNS) – The East Lansing City Council has approved a franchise agreement with the Lansing Board of Water and Light.

So what does that mean? The utility will charge some of its customers more than it does now and the city will have a new revenue stream.

While BWL will also have to vote on this franchise fee, the details of how it works is simple: moving forward, BWL would be able to charge its East Lansing customers a five percent franchise fee that would generate more than a million dollars for the city.

What does this mean for affected customers? If you have a monthly utility bill of $60, the franchise will add up to three dollars.

Utility officials have franchise agreements with other municipalities in the area. In Delhi Twp. there is a four percent franchise fee which brought more than $130,000 for the township.

In Lansing Township, there’s a five percent franchise fee which netted the township more than $600,000.

According to East Lansing Mayor Mark Meadows, the money generated from the more than $1 million could be used for things like utility replacements or parks.

“I’m really glad that we were able to find common ground and that we joined the other communities that surround us with a franchise agreement, the Board of Water and Light has always been the main electric provider to the city of East Lansing,” Mayor Meadows said. “We worked very hard with the Board of Water and Light to get to the right place here and I hope we get it across the finish line so to speak.”

According a media spokesperson for the BWL, The BWL Board of Commissioners will take a look at the proposal at its next meeting in May.

The council also approved an agreement with Consumers Energy. This agreement does not include a five percent franchise fee.