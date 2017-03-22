Crime Stoppers: 3 wanted for felonies

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Crime Stoppers of mid-Michigan is asking for the public’s assistance to find three people wanted for felonies. They are pictured left to right:

Felony:

Lewis Quintero Martin has a felony warrant for Assault out of Lansing. martin is a white male, 27, 5’5″ and weighs 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Branden Alonzo Williams has a felony warrant for Burglary out of Lansing. Moore is a black male, 27, 6’2′ and weighs 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Veronica Maria Owens has felony warrant for Damage to Property out of Lansing. Owens is a black female, 21, 5’2″ and weighs 142 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.