Apple’s new (RED) iPhone 7

Lansing, MI – AIDS has killed more than 35 million people since it was discovered. (RED), a large organization who partners with brands like American Express, Apple and more to make it easy for people to fight HIV and AIDS.

Apple has been partners with (RED) since it’s creation, but they just announced a new (RED) edition iPhone 7 and 7 Plus.

A portion of the sale will go directly to the Global Fund, a non-profit organization that helps fight HIV and AIDS in Sub-Saharan African countries.

Apple didn’t say how much of each sale will go directly to the fight, but to date, Apple has contributed over 100 million dollars towards the fight for an aids-free generation.

The iPhone 7 and 7 Plus special edition red phones will be priced and sold just like any other iPhone without a 32 GB option available.

Apple won’t comment on how many are available or how long they’ll be on the market but they will be on sale starting this Friday.