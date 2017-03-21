Storm debris pick-up continues in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The clean-up continues after the massive wind storm that roared across mid-Michigan two weeks ago.

In East Lansing crews from the Department of Public Works expect to have the first round of storm debris collection complete today.

The city is asking residents to have storm debris only set out by the curb no later than this coming Friday for another round of collection.

Storm debris is defined as branches and larger limbs that fell during the wind storm.

City officials emphasize that yard waste, such as leaves or grass clippings, will be picked up when that regular season begins April 3.

ONLINE: East Lansing yard waste guidelines

