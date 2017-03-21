State lawmaker pitches permanent Daylight Saving Time

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – We’ve just gone through the shift to Daylight Saving Time, that time of the year when we ask ourselves if we should “Spring ahead or Fall back”.

Now a Michigan lawmaker is looking into doing away with that time shift entirely.

Republican State Representative Peter Lucido wants Michigan to stay on Daylight Saving Time permanently.

He is holding hearings today to gather information.

If Rep. Lucido is able to pass the legislation then Michigan would be one hour ahead of the Eastern Standard Time zone when the rest of that zone came off Daylight Saving Time.

What do you think?

Should Michigan abandon Eastern Standard Time and stay on Daylight Saving Time year-round?