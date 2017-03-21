Neil Gorsuch refuses to offer personal view on Roe vs. Wade

(AP) – Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch says he won’t weigh in with his personal views on Roe vs. Wade or any other Supreme Court decision in his confirmation hearing.

Gorsuch was asked Tuesday by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Grassley to discuss the case that legalized abortion nationwide.

The nominee would only say it’s a court precedent that has been reaffirmed many times. He gave similar answers to Grassley’s questions about other important cases on such subjects as guns and campaign finance.

Gorsuch said if he were to discuss those cases, “I would be tipping my hand and suggesting to litigants that I have already made up my mind about cases.”

He added: “I think that’s the beginning of the end of the independent judiciary.”

Gorsuch says President Donald Trump didn’t ask him to overturn the landmark abortion ruling Roe vs. Wade when he interviewed him before his nomination.

He added that he “would have walked out the door” if Trump had asked him that.

The nominee added that making such promises is “not what judges do.” The comments came under questioning from South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham.

Gorsuch has strong support from conservative groups who support overturning Roe vs. Wade. But the appeals court judge hasn’t ruled directly on abortion, and he said earlier that he wouldn’t weigh in with his personal views on that case or any other Supreme Court decision during his confirmation hearing.