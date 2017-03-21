“Lydia” Pet of The Day March 21

Meet “Lydia”, our Pet Of The Day today. Lydia is a 4-year-old mixed breed. She comes to us from Egypt as part of an international adoption effort. Lydia has a fused right rear leg and so she walks very well on three legs. She is a happy, friendly girl who enjoys her treats. Lydia has been spayed, is current on all her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. To learn more about Lydia contact the Cascades Humane Society at 517-787-7387 or online at http://www.chspets.org.

Advertisement