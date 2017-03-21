LCC hosts tech careers open house

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Career opportunities in a wide range of technical fields are in the spotlight this week at Lansing Community College’s West Campus.

The school is hosting a Technical Careers Open House March 23 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at LCC’s West Campus.

It gives interested people a chance to explore programs and training in a wide range of fields that include applied manufacturing, computer information technologies, design and construction, public service, and transportation maintenance.

Recent graduates of the LCC programs will be on hand to explain how they benefited by their LCC Apprenticeship studies.

There is no cost to attend.

More details and registration can be found online for the LCC Technical Careers Open House.