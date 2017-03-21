Lansing clerk won’t seek mayor’s office

Some people in Lansing’s political world wondered if City Clerk Chris Swope would run for mayor.

He’s well known by city residents, having been elected and twice re-elected to his post.

And he wouldn’t have to face the incumbent mayor, Virg Bernero, who announced that he would not seek a fourth term.

Well, the political set got it’s answer: No.

Swope announced today that he will run for re-election for a fourth term as Lansing City Clerk.

“If the voters so choose, I believe there is more that I can do to help make obtaining a ballot, business license, U.S. passport, or city record easier,” Swope said in a press release. “Whether advocating for citizens at the state and federal level, representing the city on regional boards or commissions, or ensuring the Clerk’s office is helpful, I am willing to recommit to my oath of office as City Clerk.”

If re-elected, Swope said he would continue to install new election equipment, encourage the city to go paperless when possible, and help the new mayor and councilmembers transition into their jobs.

According to records at the city clerk’s office, no one had filed to run for the post as of Friday, March 17th. The deadline to file is April 25th at 4 p.m.