Labs extend purebred dog popularity record; Rottweilers rise

By Published:
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2013, file photo, a Labrador retriever named Shayna attends a news conference at the American Kennel Club in New York. According to the American Kennel Club Tuesday, March 21, 2017, Labrador retrievers have extended their record run as America's most popular dog breed for 2016. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – Labrador retrievers have extended their record run as America’s most popular dog breed.

They top the American Kennel Club’s new rankings Tuesday for a 26th straight year. The rankings are for 2016.

They show Rottweilers are enjoying renewed favor, and bulldog breeds are holding their regained ground.

Some other breeds, including Siberian huskies and Australian shepherds, have been striding up the popularity ladder.

After Labs, the top 5 are German shepherds, golden retrievers, bulldogs and beagles. Rounding out the top 10 are French bulldogs, poodles, Rottweilers, Yorkshire terriers and boxers.

The Rottweiler’s No. 8 ranking was its highest in almost 20 years.

The stats reflect puppies and other newly registered dogs in the AKC’s 189 recognized breeds. They don’t encompass mixed-breed dogs or such deliberate hybrids as Labradoodles and maltipoos.

ONLINE: See the full list

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s