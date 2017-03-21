Kirk Gibson to speak at MSU convocation

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – He’s one of the iconic figures in Michigan State University sports history.

Kirk Gibson played football and baseball for the Spartans in the 1970s and went on to star for the Detroit Tigers.

Now he is going to take the stage to speak at the May 5 undergraduate convocation at MSU.

Gibson will also receive an honorary doctorate of humanities degree.

The former Spartan great was been inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame this past January.

Gibson chose baseball over professional football, having been drafted by the Tigers and the NFL’s St. Louis Cardinals.

He went on to a brilliant career, known best for his clutch home runs and fiery personality.

When his playing days were over he took up managing, eventually leading the Arizona Diamondbacks for four years until 2014.

His struggle with Parkinson’s disease is well known and he speaks openly about it.

Gibson still lives in Michigan and one of his sons is a star on the MSU baseball team.