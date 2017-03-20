Skubick: Michigan voters may decide legal marijuana question

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Michigan voters may get a chance to legalize marijuana for adults.

It’s a topic that has been debated for years and now there are plans to launch a statewide petition drive on this issue.

The strategy to date has been to legalize adult usage of small amounts of pot on a city by city basis and so far 14 cities have done that including, Detroit, Ann Arbor, Flint, Jackson, Lansing, Mt. Pleasant and Grand Rapids.

As a member of the Michigan House, Ann Arbor Democrat Jeff Irwin has tried for years to convince a majority of his colleges to pass a law that would impact the entire state.

But he’s concluded that strategy will not work because there are too many conservative Republicans who oppose the plan even though the state would make money on the sale of pot just as they are doing in Colorado.

Mr. Irwin and a coalition known as the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol is hoping a statewide petition drive strategy will work.

A source reveals that the petition drive language is in the final drafting stages and once that is nailed down, the statewide drive to collect names will begin as early as this spring.

Statewide Pot Petition Drive

180 days 300,000 Valid Names Nov. 2018 Statewide Vote

Assuming they gather enough signatures, the legislature would have 40 days to ratify the petition proposal or lawmakers could draft their own, in which case two issues would go on the statewide ballot.

and the one plan that gets the most votes would become law.

It remains to be seen if the law enforcement community will strongly oppose this effort.