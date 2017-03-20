One of three defendants to face sentencing on child pornography charges

Kenneth Thelen, 43, of Westphalia

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A Clinton County man is expected to learn his fate related to a child pornography investigation involving a 9-year-old.

Kenneth Thelen, 43, of Westphalia is accused of receiving inappropriate pictures of that child.

Thelen is scheduled to learn his punishment Monday, accused of storing child pornography on his phone.

Thelen is linked with two co-defendants, Terry Plowman and Carol Boak, who both took pleas after investigators discovered the disturbing images.

Last October authorities arrested the trio after prosecutors say pictures of Plowman sexually assaulting a 9-year-old surfaced on both Boak’s and Thelen’s phones.

Last December Thelen took a plea for two charges of possessing child pornography.

Each charge carries up to four years in prison.

His co-defendant Terry Plowman was sentenced eight to 20 years in prison earlier this month.

Carol Boak will learn her punishment in May.

