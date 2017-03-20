New effort begins to raise child vaccination rates

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The debate between parents who refuse to have their children inoculated against vaccine-preventable diseases and the health care community continues.

While that may be, the fact remains that Michigan’s childhood immunization rates are among the lowest in the nation.

That is resulting in an increase in the number of outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases.

Some of those diseases can not only sicken but can kill children or people in already compromised health.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services debuted a new multi-media campaign called “I Vaccinate” statewide today.

State officials were joined by health experts, educators and media professionals to roll out the campaign today.

The effort is geared to giving parents information they need to protect their children from easily prevented diseases.

It was developed with input from mothers with young children and includes TV, radio, print, online and outdoor billboard advertising.