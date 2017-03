LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Lansing fire investigators are searching for the cause of an early morning house fire.

It started around 6:00 a.m. on the 1100 block of Bensch Street.

That’s near East Malcolm X Street south of I-496.

Details are limited but we can tell you no one was home at the time and that a neighbor called 9-1-1 after noticing heavy smoke coming from the home.

A estimate of the damage hasn’t been released yet.