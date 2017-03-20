Meals On Wheels see spike in donations

As Congress begins to ponder President Trump’s budget plan, a local organization that could be greatly affected by it held a fundraiser today.

“I understand getting the deficit down, and everything but why start with me,” says Meals On Wheels recipient Albert Foreman.

Meals On Wheels America serves nearly 2.5 million seniors, veterans, and others who are disabled across the nation. With a simple knock at the door… it makes a big difference in the lives of many.

“They don’t have anybody else that comes and sees them on a daily basis,” says volunteer, TJ Libarkin.

Libarkin delivers meals to people across Lansing every week. However, President Trump’s 2018 fiscal year budget proposal could change that, as nearly 40% of the non-profit’s funding could be cut.

“We can’t spend money on programs just because they sound good, meals on wheels sounds great. Except to take the federal money and give it to the states and say look we’re going to give you money for programs that don’t work,” says White House Budget Director, Mick Mulvaney.

But while some in Washington may think the program doesn’t work, others clearly do. In fact, news of the proposed cuts has spurred people to donate more than $100-thousand dollars to the program in just four days.

“What if it was your grandmother, or grandfather, or your aunt or your uncle, that they just needed one meal a day to help them through..that’s why you should donate,” says Libarkin.

And bake sales like the one held today, are designed to do just that, get people to offer financial support. In the meantime, Meals On Wheels will continue to make delivers, hoping these cuts never come through.

If you’d like to help Meals On Wheels with either a monetary donation or as a volunteer, just head to the Seen on 6 section of our website.