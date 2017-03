LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A man has died after being struck by a car this morning on South Waverly Road near I-496.

It happened just before 6:00 a.m. in Delta Township.

Investigators from the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office are still working to collect information.

The victim, only identified as a male, was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

Neither the driver nor the victim’s names have been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated online and on 6 News.