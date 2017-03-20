Health department event to discuss safe fish consumption

DETROIT (AP) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is urging Detroit residents to learn about healthy fish consumption.

A Monday afternoon meeting at the Michigan State University Detroit Center will focus on safe fish consumption levels for individuals and families. It is free and open to all residents.

A health department study on urban fishing in the Detroit River found participants had higher levels of chemicals found in fish, including mercury and PCBs, than those surveyed in a study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The meeting will discuss the Eat Safe Fish guidelines designed to help residents avoid hazardous chemicals that build up in fish and can build up in people who often eat them. Some groups are at greater risk for harm from the chemicals.