“Georgia” Pet Of The Day March 20

Meet “Georgia”, our Pet of The Day today. Georgia is a 1-and-a-half-year old “All-American” breed. She’s a beautiful mix of several breeds. Georgia has a pretty brindle and white coat and the cutest face. She’s a medium-sized girl who wants to be part of a new forever family. Georgia has been spayed, is current on all her vaccinations and is ready to meet you today. To learn more about Georgia contact the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060.

“Georgia” Pet of the Day View as list View as gallery Open Gallery