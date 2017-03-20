“Georgia” Pet Of The Day March 20

By Published:

Meet “Georgia”, our Pet of The Day today. Georgia is a 1-and-a-half-year old “All-American” breed. She’s a beautiful mix of several breeds. Georgia has a pretty brindle and white coat and the cutest face. She’s a medium-sized girl who wants to be part of a new forever family. Georgia has been spayed, is current on all her vaccinations and is ready to meet you today. To learn more about Georgia contact the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060.

“Georgia” Pet of the Day

Related Posts

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s