MERIDIAN TWP., Mich (WLNS) – He might be a Spartan fan with a flair for headwear but Meridian Township Police say he suspected of more.

Officers are sharing this photo of a man suspected of stealing a television set from a local store.

The photo is from last Friday afternoon.

If you have any information or can recognize the man you are asked to contact the Meridian Township Police at 517-853-4800.