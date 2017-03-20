Boating safety program launches

By Published:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – It won’t be long now before boaters will get back on the open water here in Michigan making the most of spring and summer.

But before you get behind the wheel the Department of Natural Resources wants you to get some safety training.

This week a nationwide campaign called “Spring Aboard” is encouraging people to take a boating education course in preparation for warmer weather.

State officials say accidents and deaths involving non-motorized boats like canoes are on the rise.

But there are plenty of safety courses offered across the state, and online, to help you stay safe as we enter into the spring and summer seasons.

