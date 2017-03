It the first NCAA tournament game, the Michigan State Spartans recovered from a lousy first 10 minutes to beat Miami.

But in their second round game, the Spartans started strong. They gave the top-seeded Kansas Jayhawks arum for their money.

For about 16 minutes.

Then Kansas built up a double digit lead. MSU closed the half on a 6-0 run to bring it back to single digits, but never managed to close the gap. Kansas pulled away with about 7 minutes left.

Final score: Kansas 90, MSU 70.