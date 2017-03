INDIANAPOLIS, In, (WLNS) – The Michigan Wolverines continue their post-season run with a 73-69 win over the 2-seed Louisville Cardinals. The Wolverines were a 5-seed coming into the game. The Wolverine trailed at halftime 36-28. They now head to Kansas City for their Sweet 16 game against the winner of the Rhode Island – Oregon game.

This story will be updated online and on 6 News at 11.