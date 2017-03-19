Despite rescue efforts, 21-month-old boy dies after drowning in neighborhood pond

WATERTOWN TWP, (WLNS) – A 21-month old boy has died after drowning in a neighborhood pond.

It happened shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday in the 12000 block of Warm Creek Drive in Watertown Township.

According to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, before emergency responders got to the scene, relatives of the boy were able to pull him out of the water and began life-saving measures.

The child was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Multiple police agencies responded to the scene including the Clinton County Sheriff’s Dept., Dewitt City Police Dept., and Delta Township Fire & Rescue.

The incident is under investigation.

Stay with 6 News for updates.