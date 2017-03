(WLNS) – A 37-year-old Lansing woman is waking up in a hospital, after beings tabbed multiple times last night.

Lansing Police say they were called for reports of an assault on 600 Worthington Road, where they found a woman with multiples tab wounds.

Officials say she is in stable condition, and that a 42 year old man is in custody in connection with the assault.

There are no charges filed against the man at this point.