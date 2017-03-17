Teen hits big lottery prize, his next move is a surprise

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Everyone who has ever played the lottery has had dreams of what they would do if they won big money.

For one Williamston teenager he knew what he was going to do when he hit the jackpot.

The 19-year-old Williamston teen hit the Lottery’s Golden Wild Time instant game for $500,000 when he picked up a ticket at a local gas station.

“I stopped at the Sunoco for gas after giving a buddy of mine a ride and they had one Golden Wild Time ticket left, so I bought it,” said the player, who chose to remain anonymous. “I scratched off in the store and at first I thought they were playing a trick on me until I saw how excited they were about the ticket.”

So what did he do with his winnings?

He kept $5,000 to invest for himself and gave the balance to his parents.

“My parents have done so much for my sister and me, helping them takes a big weight off of their shoulders and mine,” said the teen.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Sunoco station on the 2600 block of North Williamston Road in Williamston.